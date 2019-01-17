Red Sox's Carson Smith: Set to miss beginning of season
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said "it'll be awhile" before Smith (shoulder) will be able to pitch in games, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith is recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June and isn't expected to be ready for the early part of the 2019 season. The hope is that the right-hander will be able to pick up a throwing program sometime during spring training, after which a more concrete timetable for his return could emerge. Smith posted a 3.77 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 14.1 frames in 2018 before getting hurt.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Inks minor-league deal with Boston•
-
Carson Smith: Elects free agency•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Undergoes successful surgery Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Seeking third opinion on shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...