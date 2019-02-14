Red Sox's Carson Smith: Limited to simulated throws
Smith (shoulder) was limited to simulating a throwing motion with a towel Tuesday as Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training this week, the Boston Herald reports.
Smith is targeting a day next week to resume throwing a baseball, but it could be months before he is game-ready again after he suffered a subluxation of his pitching shoulder upon throwing his glove at the dugout wall following his removal from a game in May. With a minor-league deal and no 40-man roster spot, Smith could wind up pitching at Triple-A once he's ready to pitch this season before earning an opportunity in the Boston bullpen.
