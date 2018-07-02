Red Sox's Carson Smith: Transferred to 60-day DL
Smith (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of William Cuevas. It has no effect on Smith's timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
