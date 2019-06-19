Carson Smith: Cut loose by Red Sox
Smith (shoulder) was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith has been out of commission all season while working his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent last June. The injury-prone reliever will need to prove his health before getting a shot with another team.
