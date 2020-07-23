The Red Sox selected Covey's contract Wednesday.
Covey had been attending summer camp with Tampa Bay as a non-roster invitee, but he'll now get a spot on the 40-man roster and 30-man Opening Day roster two days after Boston acquired him in a trade. The Red Sox have yet to clarify his role, but Covey looks like a logical fit in a thin rotation lacking in any healthy, established options beyond Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez. If Boston decides to go with other alternatives at the back end of the rotation, Covey would likely work as a long man out of the bullpen.