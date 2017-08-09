Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Batting leadoff for second straight game
Nunez will lead off and play third base Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The versatile infielder will find himself atop the order for the second straight game, moving over from the keystone to the hot corner to replace Rafael Devers, who will receive a day off to rest. Now that both Hanley Ramirez (oblique) and Dustin Pedroia (knee) have recovered from their respective injuries, the Red Sox will have their full complement of position players at their disposal, which could force manager John Farrell into some tough lineup decisions. Nunez looked to be at risk of falling into a utility role when he was acquired from the Giants on July 26, but with the 30-year-old getting off to a 19-for-45 (.422 average) start to his Red Sox career, his at-bats should remain fairly stable until his bat cools down.
