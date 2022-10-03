site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-matt-reynolds-shifts-into-utility-role | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Shifts into utility role
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reynolds is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
With Donovan Solano recently overcoming an eye infection, Reynolds appears to have moved into a utility role for Cincinnati. Reynolds is on the bench for the third time in four games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read