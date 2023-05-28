Doyle (knee) was able to participate in a pregame workout in the outfield and could be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle believes that he could be back in the lineup for Colorado "in the next couple of days." The outfielder was carted off the field in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Marlins, but he was diagnosed with nothing more than a bruised right knee before missing the next three games. Even if Doyle doesn't appear in Sunday's contest, he looks as though he'll have a good chance at making it back in the lineup for Monday's game in Arizona. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Doyle ran at about 75 percent speed Saturday and continued to track down balls in the outfield Sunday with no major issue.