Doyle went 3-for-4 with a homer, a steal, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

The Colorado centerfielder opened the game's scoring when he blasted a mammoth 445-foot, two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the second. Doyle added his 20th stolen base of the season when he nabbed second in the fourth inning. After a rough .203 batting average in his rookie year, the 26-year-old sophomore has become a steady producer in 2024, now hitting .260 with nine homers, 48 runs scored and 30 RBI.