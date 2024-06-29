Doyle went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a steal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

The 26-year-old gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when a launched a 426-foot, two-run homer off Drew Thorpe. Doyle later bagged his team-leading 19th stolen base, marking his fifth straight success since last being caught June 5. The Rockies' leadoff hitter hopes this performance spurs a hot streak, as he entered hitting .235 (19-for-81) with just two extra-base hits -- one homer and one double -- across 22 games in June.