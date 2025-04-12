Doyle is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday.
Doyle will be absent from Colorado's lineup for a second straight game. This time around, Tyler Freeman will start in right field and bat seventh against Padres southpaw Kyle Hart.
