Doyle (quad) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Doyle will miss a fourth consecutive start due to left quad tightness. The outfielder is day-to-day, but the Rockies will have to consider a stint on the injured list if Doyle isn't ready to play soon. Mickey Moniak is covering center field and batting sixth in Monday's series opener.
