Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Bryant (finger) could "potentially" play some first base upon his return, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

"Potentially. Yeah," Black said. "One of Kris' advantages as a player - this is well documented when he was with the Cubs - is he played all over." Bryant has only played the outfield in his two seasons in Colorado, but as his skipper alluded to, he's got plenty of past experience at third and first base. The Rockies are using some young players at all three outfield spots and also first base currently, so it would make some sense for Bryant to bounce around to different positions in an effort to give everyone reps. It will be a moot point for a while, though, as Bryant appears to still be a month or so away from returning.