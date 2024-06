The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left rib contusion.

Bryant missed three games in a row due to back soreness, but the Rockies are now reporting his injury to be rib-related. The 32-year-old missed a month earlier in the season due to a back/rib issue, though it's unlikely he will have to miss a similar amount of time due to his most recent injury. Greg Jones was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.