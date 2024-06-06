The Rockies will likely place Bryant (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Wednesday marked the third game in a row Bryant missed due to his sore back, which has not responded well to treatment. He will be joined on the IL by Sean Bouchard (ankle), and the Rockies will presumably call up a couple of minor-leaguers to fill the openings in their outfield. Injuries have limited Bryant to just 24 games so far this season, during which he's slashed .186/.307/.279 with 10 RBI.