Bryant revealed Saturday that he has been diagnosed with an internal oblique strain in addition to a left rib contusion, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He's without a timetable for return from the 10-day injured list,

Initially, Bryant missed three straight games due to back soreness, but when he was placed on the 10-day IL on June 6, his injury was classified as a rib contusion. Nine days later, it's now known that Bryant is also battling an oblique strain, which further pushes back his potential timeline for a return. Charlie Blackmon has been the Rockies' preferred designated hitter since Bryant was shut down with the injury, while Jake Cave (head) and Michael Toglia have picked up more playing time in the corner outfield.