Rockies manager Bud Black said that Bryant (back) could be placed on the injured list if he doesn't show significant improvement by the end of the day Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bryant is missing a third straight start Wednesday with lingering back soreness after he ran into the protective netting during the team's previous series against the Dodgers. The 32-year-old missed time earlier this season with a back injury and also was absent for a large chunk of the 2022 campaign with back problems.