Melville will miss 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a cracked rib, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The timeline means that Melville could still be ready to go by Opening Day, as that's still a little over six weeks away. He's unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster even if healthy, however, as he's not a member of the 40-man roster and owns a 6.75 ERA and a 7.63 FIP in 48 career major-league innings.

