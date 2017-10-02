Royals' Nathan Karns: Expects to resume throwing in November
Karns (forearm) said he hopes to resume playing catch in early November, the Associated Press reports.
Karns, who underwent surgery in July to address thoracic outlet syndrome, has been progressing as anticipated thus far in his recovery, but the real test will comes once he initiates a throwing program. The right-hander said he doesn't have any concerns about his availability for spring training, though the Royals could elect to limit his workload early on nonetheless. Prior to hitting the DL in July, Karns had enjoyed one of the best stretches of his career, turning in a 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 37:4 K:BB over his final five starts of 2017.
