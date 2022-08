Buxton (hip) will not travel with the team for its upcoming road trip but could join later on if he shows enough improvement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton will continue to take part in his rehab from Minnesota, but there is a small bit of hope that he could join the team on the upcoming road trip, which concludes Sept. 8 against the Yankees. His availability will hinge on how he feels in his rehab activities after playing banged up for most of the 2022 campaign.