Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBI in Saturday's win over Seattle.

Buxton doubled home Carlos Santana with two outs in the fourth to put Minnesota on top 2-1 and later added a three-run shot in the sixth to extend the lead, giving him his fourth home run in his last five games. The outfielder has also tallied multiple hits in four of his last five, posting 11 RBI and eight runs over that stretch while striking out just one time.