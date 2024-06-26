Buxton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Buxton got the Twins on the board with his fifth-inning solo shot and was also a part of their rally in the seventh. The outfielder has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with six extra-base hits over his last five games. He slumped early in June but has rebounded to get his slash line to .255/.302/.435 with six homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and five stolen bases over 215 plate appearances this year.