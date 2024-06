Buxton went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Buxton posted a three-hit day with a dinger for the second time in three games. The centerfielder has now collected multiple hits in six of his last 16 starts, batting .355 (22-for-62) with nine extra-base hits including four homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and three steals during that stretch.