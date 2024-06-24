Buxton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Buxton has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. This was his first multi-hit effort since June 13. He's hitting .246 (16-for-65) over 18 games in June, right in line with his .245 batting average for the season. Buxton has added a .702 OPS, five homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, five stolen bases, 11 doubles and three triples across 58 contests. He's been given ample rest since returning from a knee injury in May, but he remains the primary center fielder for the Twins.