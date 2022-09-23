Buxton (hip) will undergo season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Buxton has been on the injured list with a low-grade right hip strain for a month and was initially expected to return prior to the end of the season. The 28-year-old likely would have returned if the Twins were in the playoff picture, but he'll instead undergo a season-ending knee procedure now that the team has been eliminated. Buxton's surgery has been described as insignificant by the Twins, and he should be ready to return in time for spring training in 2023.