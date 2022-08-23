site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Set for MRI on hip
Buxton will get an MRI on his sore right hip and will not play Tuesday, Patrick Borzi of Minnesota Post reports.
Buxton was pulled from Monday's game with the hip issue. It sounds like this could be more than a day-to-day injury, but we'll know more after the MRI.
