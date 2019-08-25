Yankees' Aaron Hicks: May begin throwing this week
Hicks (elbow) could begin throwing within a week, manager Aaron Boone indicated in a WFAN podcast Thursday.
Boone stated that Hicks is doing well and that the team is being conservative with his recovery due to the proximity of the strain to the UCL. The 29-year-old should "move pretty quickly" through the rehab process once he resumes throwing, according to Boone. In 221 at-bats this season, Hicks is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...