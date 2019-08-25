Hicks (elbow) could begin throwing within a week, manager Aaron Boone indicated in a WFAN podcast Thursday.

Boone stated that Hicks is doing well and that the team is being conservative with his recovery due to the proximity of the strain to the UCL. The 29-year-old should "move pretty quickly" through the rehab process once he resumes throwing, according to Boone. In 221 at-bats this season, Hicks is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

