The Yankees moved Kluber (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move frees up a roster spot as Kluber, yet to begin a throwing program, still projects to return around late-July. Infielder Chris Gittens was signed Saturday to fill Kluber's spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: Ready to throw soon•
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: Officially placed on IL•
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: Shut down for four weeks•
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: MRI viewed as precautionary•
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Yankees' Corey Kluber: Exits after three innings•