Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Ridings (shoulder) isn't throwing at the moment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ridings was reportedly throwing from flat ground a few weeks ago, so he may have encountered a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. However, Boone indicated that surgery is not being considered, thus it's unclear what Ridings' path toward a return currently looks like. Until more information is provided, a timeline for the right-handed hurler to make his season debut will remain murky.