76ers' Ben Simmons: Not on injury report
Simmons (illness) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Simmons missed Monday's practice due to illness, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss any game action after being left off the injury report. He should start and take on his usual workload Tuesday.
