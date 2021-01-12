Korkmaz (thigh) is progressing in his rehab work and will be reevaluated ahead of the back-to-back set this weekend, which begins Saturday at Memphis, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the adductor strain in late December and was expected to be reevaluated in about two weeks, so things appear to have progressed as scheduled to this point. Korkmaz has taken part in individual drills, but it's unclear if he's participated in any contact work.