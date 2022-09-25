Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that Ingles (knee) will realistically return sometime in January, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Ingles signed with the Bucks in June after sitting out the remainder of last year following ACL surgery in February. When available, he figures to be a key depth piece that can provide elite shooting off the bench. Milwaukee is expected to compete for another championship, so they'll likely have no reason to rush the veteran forward back until the postseason draws near.