Jones finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the 76ers.

Jones fell out of Chicago's rotation between mid-February and mid-March, but his playing time has increased over the last two matchups, both against the 76ers. The 26-year-old has posted 10 points and three rebounds in each matchup while averaging 17.5 minutes per game. While Jones' uptick in playing time against Philadelphia has been encouraging, it seems unlikely that he'll be a reliable fantasy option late in the regular season.