Jones is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones will join the Clippers after a successful one-year stop in Dallas. Jones' defense and shot-making ability were key in Dallas' playoff run and made him a sought-after piece ahead of next season. With the Clippers likely parting ways with many key pieces, Jones will likely play a significant role for the team.