Jones is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jones will join the Clippers after a successful one-year stop in Dallas. Jones' defense and shot-making ability were key in Dallas' playoff run and made him a sought-after piece ahead of next season. With the Clippers likely parting ways with many key pieces, Jones will likely play a significant role for the team.
More News
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Efficient in Game 5 loss•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Solid in Game 2•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Little impact in Game 1•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Pours in 22 points Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Steps up offensively in win•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones: Balanced outing in Game 4 loss•