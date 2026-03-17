Clippers' Derrick Jones: Muted performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.
Jones has typically stepped up when Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is absent, but a poor shooting night thwarted that possibility. The support role for Leonard has fallen to Bennedict Mathurin with more frequency, although it was Jordan Miller's 22-point pop from the bench that absorbed a good chunk of Leonard's lost output Monday.
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