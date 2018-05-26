Celtics' Al Horford: Disappointing Game Six effort

Horford totaled just six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to Cleveland.

Horford was a no-show Friday as the Celtics were unable to secure the series, now having to travel home for a Game Seven on Sunday. Horford, along with a number of other Celtics, has been much better on his home floor and he is going to need to keep this trend going if they are to advance to the NBA Finals. Look for Horford to be much better on both ends of the floor in what should be an epic finale for what has been a topsy-turvy series.