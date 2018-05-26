Celtics' Al Horford: Disappointing Game Six effort
Horford totaled just six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to Cleveland.
Horford was a no-show Friday as the Celtics were unable to secure the series, now having to travel home for a Game Seven on Sunday. Horford, along with a number of other Celtics, has been much better on his home floor and he is going to need to keep this trend going if they are to advance to the NBA Finals. Look for Horford to be much better on both ends of the floor in what should be an epic finale for what has been a topsy-turvy series.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Strong outing in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Efforts thwarted in Game Four loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Well contained in Game Three loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Fills the box score in Game Two victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads C's to big Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steady veteran leads C's to Eastern Finals•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....