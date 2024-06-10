Horford contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over Dallas in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Horford scored only five points -- his fewest since Game 3 against the Cavaliers -- but it was enough to get the job done against the Mavericks. Though his scoring can be inconsistent, the veteran has grabbed at least five rebounds in nine straight games and recorded at least one defensive stat in eight consecutive games. Now he and the Celtics go on the road for Game 3, with Horford averaging 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in road postseason games this season.