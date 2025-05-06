Horford closed Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 34 minutes.

Horford shifted into a larger role after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out after just 13 minutes due to an illness. Now at the back end of his career, Horford was unable to take advantage of the promotion. While he can still be a meaningful contributor, the Celtics will be sweating on the health of Porzingis heading into Game 2.