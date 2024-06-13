Horford registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Horford plays a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme, though that's not surprising given he shares the court on a regular basis with established superstars such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, the veteran big man does all the little things contending teams need to win games on a steady basis, and he regularly finds a way to contribute. Though he's not much of a reliable fantasy option at this point of his career, Horford is averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the current NBA Finals.