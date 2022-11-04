Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season will wrap up this weekend, and there's still plenty of quality talent available on the waiver wire. Some fantasy managers have addressed the weakness of their rosters while others still need a boost in an area or two. We've identified a trio of potential targets for you.

Here are a few category boosters rostered in less than 50% of CBS leagues worth adding ahead of Week 4.

Steals

I identified Melton as a strong category booster for steals ahead of the 2022-23 season, and he ranks fifth in total steals with 16 despite his limited role off the bench. Now James Harden is set to miss at least a month with a foot injury, so Melton is in for a larger role in Philly. Melton's other counting stats are sure to rise with his playing time in the coming weeks and his been especially encouraging when given spot starts. He plays six more minutes per game than any other 76ers reserve, and that gap will widen as he gets a chance to showcase the rest of his skills moving forward.

3-pointers and 3-point percentage

Max Strus, F, CHA (43% rostered)

I gave Strus an honorable mention when I highlighted Trey Murphy in this category, and the Miami Heat sniper has continued to impress since then. He's knocked down 24 triples despite primarily coming off the bench. That total puts him one triple shy of Klay Thompson, and he's comfortably inside the top 20 in the league. Miami trusts Strus and has deployed him for at least 30 minutes eight times in nine games. He's attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc in all but one of his appearances this season.

Blocks

Aleksej Pokusevski, F, OKC (41% rostered)

Poku logged less than 20 minutes in three of his first four appearances in 2022-23 but has since eclipsed 23 in four straight games while averaging 2.0 blocks per contest. The Oklahoma City Thunder prefer the gangly 20-year-old to Darius Bazley, and he could settle into a more defined role moving as he gets more run with the starters. He's inside the top 20 in total blocks with 10 ahead of Friday's action.