Both conference finals series won't be decided by four-game sweeps, as the Boston Celtics managed to bounce back with a Game 4 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. They'll return to Massachusetts for Game 5 on Thursday in hopes of keeping their title hopes alive. Will they be able to pull it off? The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes for the most accurate contestants, and we've evaluated a trio of player and team props alongside a premier DFS target ahead of tip-off. You can view the rest of the options here.

Will Derrick White score more than 11 points: Yes

White fell off the face of the Earth in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers but has found confidence in his shot again. The Celtics guard is averaging just under 12.0 points per game in the third round, but his playing time has increased with each contest and he's shooting better than 61 percent from the field. Malcolm Brogdon has struggled to impact games on offense since partially tearing a tendon in his right shooting arm, so White will need to take on a larger role. I like his odds following his 16 points in Game 3.

Which team will make more free throws, MIA or BOS: BOS

Boston lost its first two home games in this series by at least six points but won the free throw battle in both games. Miami went 1-1 at home but sank more shots at the charity stripe in both contests. It's clear that both teams have been more comfortable attacking the rim in their own gyms. Gabe Vincent's been ruled out for Game 5, so Miami could be forced to deploy less skilled defenders earlier in their return to TD Garden. I'll roll with Boston here because of that.

Which team will block more shots, MIA or BOS: BOS

Miami has showcased better team defense so far but it's clear that Boston has more talented shot blockers. They boast arguably the league's best guard shot blocker in white and Robert Williams, who's been able to impact games defensively whether he comes off the bench or not. Boston's amassed 23 blocks in the Eastern Conference Finals to Miami's 14. I'm giving the edge to the home team in this matchup.

Thursday DFS play



Lowry's fantasy relevance has decreased significantly since Game 1 but Vincent's ankle injury bodes well for the point guard. Lowry has long been relegated to the bench for the undrafted guard. However, he averaged 13.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game in the 10 regular season games he appeared in without Vincent. He'll get plenty of burn as Miami's only true point guard left so Fantasy managers should prepare accordingly.