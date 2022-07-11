Chandler finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Timberwolves with nine points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

Prior to Summer League, Memphis signed Chandler to the richest contract ever for an American second-round pick, so there's already an expectation that he could be a significant contributor at the NBA level in Year 1. The Grizzlies bringing back Tyus Jones in free agency may complicate that notion, but they also parted ways with De'Anthony Melton, so Chandler could essentially slide into that role. Either way, he had an another up-and-down showing Sunday after finishing his debut Saturday against the Clippers with just six points on 3-of-11 shooting.