Butler produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler was unable to get his team over the line Thursday, managing just 14 points in 34 minutes. Despite having been arguably the best player throughout the playoffs, Butler was always going to hit a wall at some point. The hope for Miami fans is that this was merely a bump in the road, as opposed to what to expect moving forward. The Heat still lead the series 3-2 but the Celtics now have the momentum heading back to Miami. Expect Butler to come out all guns blazing Saturday in hopes of avoiding a Game 7.