Jarrett Jack: Signs G-League contract
Jack signed a G-League contract Friday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Jack, who last appeared in 62 games for the KNicks in 2017, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 assists per contest, signed a G-League contract Friday. The 35-year old will be eligible to be acquired by any team seeking point guard depth and a veterans presence down the stretch.
