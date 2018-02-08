Jazz's Derrick Rose: Traded to Utah
Rose was traded to the Jazz on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Cavs and Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rose will join Jae Crowder in Utah, while the Cavs will send Iman Shumpert to Sacramento. The Kings will get Joe Johnson from Utah, and the Cavs will bring in both Rodney Hood and George Hill in a deal that revamps their backcourt depth. Rose struggled to find his way in Cleveland, appearing in only 16 games while battling injuries and inconsistency. In 19.3 minutes per game, Rose held averages of 9.8 points and 1.6 assists.
