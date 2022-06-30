Metu had his $1.9 million team option picked up by the Kings on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Metu was a starter during the early portion of the 2021-22 season before shifting to more of a reserve role, averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per contest in his fourth NBA season. With the Kings selecting Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Metu will likely be competing for minutes as a reserve behind Domantas Sabonis and others in Sacramento's frontcourt for 2022-23.