Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Impresses during pre-season finale
Ferrell posted 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sacramento's 124-110 exhibition win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.
Ferrell got the keys of Sacramento's offense in this game due to the absences of both De'Aaron Fox (back) and Cory Joseph (calf), and he didn't disappoint. That said, Fox should be ready for the regular season opener, which limits Ferrell's upside to a backup-role only.
