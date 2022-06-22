Burks underwent offseason foot surgery recently and is expected to return for the start of training camp, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Burks made 81 appearances for the Knicks last year and posted better than 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for a second straight season. He also tied his career high with 3.0 assists per game. Burks' solid play certainly has helped New York stay in playoff contention the last two campaigns, but the Knicks will likely need to upgrade the point guard position this offseason, which may mean a lesser role for Burks moving forward.