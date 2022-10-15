Fournier had four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 16 minutes in Friday's 105-89 preseason win over the Wizards.

Fournier was the only starter who didn't score in double figures for the Knicks, and that might be a concern if it continues during the season -- most of his value is tied to what he can do as a scorer and shooter. The veteran Frenchman is expected to begin the season as the starting shooting guard for New York, though he'll likely hold a secondary role on offense behind the likes of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson.