The Pistons declined Fournier's $19 million team option Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The move was fully anticipated, as Fournier had fallen well short of expectations since joining the Knicks on a three-year, $54 million deal in August 2021 as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics. The veteran wing was outside of the New York rotation before being dealt to Detroit prior to the deadline. He then averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 triples across 18.7 minutes in 29 games with the team. He'll likely have to settle for a one-year deal -- perhaps at the veteran's minimum -- if he's to keep his NBA career going.